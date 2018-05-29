Sanju New Poster featuring Anushka Sharma has left us intrigued

It’s time for another Sanju poster. The previously released posters gave everyone quite a lot of insight on the movie. The latest one features PK actress Anushka Sharma and her first look from the movie will leave you quite intrigued. The previous posters and the teaser have already left fans eagerly waiting for the trailer. Rajkumar Hirani, carrying on with his curiosity-building strategy by revealing new characters with different looks, has played an open challenge game this time. How? Here’s his social media post.

And here is my dear friend Anushka. It’s a special appearance....but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?....Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/NsWXhf3EmZ — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 29, 2018

The mention of the actress’ special appearance in the film raises curiosity notches higher. The earlier reports claimed that the actress would be playing a journalist or a lawyer in the film. The look of Anushka in the poster is unlike any of her looks in other films. Besides the blue lenses, the short fluffy curly hair opens up a plethora of assumptions. One can’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance to the then Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala too. Well, we will only come to know from the trailer on May 30. Some even speculated her to be Maanayata Dutt, even though it has been confirmed that Dia Mirza would be playing the part.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is one much-awaited venture which will hit the screens on June 30.