Sanju new poster: Meet Sanjay Dutt’s better half Maanayata Dutt

The makers of Sanju are leaving no stone unturned to create a great pre-prelease buzz around the film. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, and the trailer of the film has impressed one and all. After the trailer, the first track Badhiya was released, and now the makers are unveiling new posters of the film. On Wednesday, a poster featuring Manisha Koirala was out. The actress plays the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt in the movie. And now, a poster featuring Dia Mirza has been unveiled.

Dia Mirza plays the role of Sanjay Dutt’s third wife, Maanayata Dutt in the film. While Dia doesn’t much look like Maanayata, the makers have tried to get the look right by using the mole that Maanayata has.

While most of the actresses have a cameo in the film, we are expecting that Dia will have a good screen time as Maanayata has been the biggest strength in one of the most difficult times of the actor. Sadly, we don’t get to see much of her in the trailer.

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani and Jim Sarbh. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.