Sanju new poster: Rajkumar Hirani presents Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt during his jail term

Ranbir Kapoor starrer biopic on Sanjay Dutt, titled Sanju, unveiled its teaser a few days back. The teaser, which features Ranbir Kapoor in different avatars of Sanjay Dutt, reached over 16 million views in less than 24 hours of its launch. Sanju biopic highlights six phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life, with Kapoor’s shocking resemblance to Dutt. Director Rajkumar Hirani, who promised his fans with a new look of Ranbir in each poster, is keeping his word. Hirani just released another Sanju poster on Instagram

The poster takes us back to Dutt’s phase in 2013 when he was jailed. Hirani has been releasing the posters in a pattern that takes us a step ahead in Sanjay Dutt’s life right from the 90s. Post showcasing Dutt with his 90s phase and then his Munna Bhai looks, he has updated the fans with the latest poster which highlights Sanjay Dutt’s looks when he convicted.

The early and mid-2000s were the years when Dutt saw immense success professionally. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and the sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai released in 2003 and 2006 respectively and the actor received a number of awards and appreciation for his performance. But it was during the same time that he was convicted of involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. He was jailed on two occasions between 2006-2007 after being found guilty under Possession Of Arms Act.

Fans are now looking forward to Hirani revealing the trailer. The film will feature music by AR Rahman, Shantanu Moitra and Amaal Mallik. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra produced Sanju will release on June 29.