Sanju new poster: Rajkummar Hirani introduces Sanjay’s best buddy

As promised, Rajkumar Hirani unveils another poster of Sanju with a new character alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The poster features Ranbir and Raazi star Vicky Kaushal and reveals another lesser-known phase about Sanjay Dutt’s life. From highlighting Dutt’s look from the 90s, to unveiling Sonam Kapoor as his love interest in the film and Paresh Rawal playing Sunil Dutt in last posters, Hirani has kept fans updated by providing glimpses from the movie. Here’s the latest look from the film which is sure to lift the longing a few notches higher.

The poster shows Ranbir and Vicky bonding at a retro club. While the furry and classic leather jackets give us a feel of the retro era, the poster also digs up the friendship of Dutt with his close pal for years.

The multiple posters have garnered wide appreciation from fans all over for Ranbir’s shocking resemblance to Dutt. And while the teaser gained immense applause from the audience, fans are unable to contain excitement for the trailer to be out in the next two days on May 30.

The biopic also stars Manisha Koirala, who formed a popular duo with Sanjay Dutt in a series of films they acted together back in the 90s. Also featuring Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh, the movie is slated to hit the screens on June 29.