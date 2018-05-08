Sanju new poster: Ranbir Kapoor aces the Rocky look of Sanjay Dutt

After titillating the audience with Ranbir Kapoor’s avatar of Sanjay Dutt during the 90s, director Rajkumar Hirani is back at the teasing game. Hirani chose May 8 to reveal a new poster for his upcoming film Sanju. This date holds a special significance for Sanjay as he made his debut with Rocky, 37 years ago. In the new poster, Ranbir looks like Sanjay Dutt from Rocky’s premiere.

A film which gave me a real sense of being an actor is #Rocky. Today marks 37 years of it and when I look back, my heart fills with gratitude for all the love and appreciation I have received over the years 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mGVx5jZ2ns — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 8, 2018

Dressed in formals, Ranbir looks just like Sanjay with his iconic hairstyle. While one poster shows a close-up, with Ranbir looking directly at the camera, the other one has him looking away. The similarities between Sanjay and Ranbir are so close that it is almost impossible to tell them apart.

Sanju will have an ensemble cast and will star Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Sonam Kapoor. Expectations are sky high for this film, produced by Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.

When I meet Ranbir these days I can’t believe that he looked like this a year back when we shot this. #Sanju #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/lVxqKtDO3R — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 7, 2018

Sanju will take viewers on a journey of Sanjay Dutt’s life which will start off from his youth. Dutt has faced several ups and downs in his career as well as his life and the film aims to lay bare everything. The teaser has been much appreciated with Ranbir taking the cake for pulling off each look of the Munnabhai star. Sanju will release on June 29.