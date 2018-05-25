Sanju New Poster: Sonam Kapoor’s character unveiled, a romantic interest in Sanjay Dutt’s life

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled as Sanju is one of the most-waited films of the year. Ranbir Kapoor will be portraying Sanjay Dutt’s role in the film and he has impressed us a lot with the teaser. The trailer of the movie will be out on 30th May, 2018, and the makers are revealing posters, which they will continue to do till the trailer gets released.

And it’s none other than Sonam Kapoor, whose is the first character to be introduced to us. Hirani took to Twitter to unveil the poster.

One look at it and we are reminded of Sanjay Dutt’s Rocky days. There were reports of Sanjay Dutt dating his Rocky co-star Tina Munim at the time. While Hirani has not revealed what character Sonam is playing in the film, we wonder if she is playing Tina Munim. Or is she playing any other actress from Sanjay Dutt’s early days in the industry?

It will be interesting to see Sonam and Ranbir romancing on the big screen after a gap of 11 years. Both of them had started their career in 2007 with the film Saawariya. The film had failed at the box office and we didn’t see Sonam and Ranbir together in any other movie, ever since. But, now Hirani is getting both of them back together on the big screen.

‘Sanju’ also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal. It will be hitting the screens on 29June, 2018.