Sanju new still announcing 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' will take you down Sanjay Dutt's dark days

After the charming 80s number Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, we are now gearing up for the rejuvenating anthem Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju. The makers have released the second announcement for the same using a still that shows the dark days of Sanju aka Sanjay Dutt, on whose life the movie is based. Take a look.

We see a forlorn Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt, looking at his family’s happy picture while he himself has tumbled in a state of doom.

We also come to know of some tiny details. While we have heard Sukhwinder Singh’s voice in the trailer that had our hair standing on its end, we know that the full song would feature Shreya Ghoshal’s voice as well, given she has been tagged in Hirani’s tweet. Also, this still is from Dutt’s that phase in life, when he literally begged on streets for a ticket. We have already got a glimpse of the same in the teaser as well as the trailer.

The makers also shared another still from Sanju's younger days.

How hit the song would be, is something we’ll come to know in a day or two. For now, let’s brace ourselves and wait for the Sanju anthem, one that is surely going to be a goosebumpy and encouraging one.