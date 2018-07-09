Sanju: Not Ranbir, but THIS actor's performance left Sanjay Dutt emotional

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has done a phenomenal job at the box office. While Ranbir’s outstanding performance was highly applauded in the film, Vicky Kaushal, who plays Sanjay’s best friend, simply stole the show! Delivering one of his career-defining performances in the film, Vicky a.k.a Kamli, received appreciation from both critics and fans. And it’s not just us, here’s somebody special who is also a part of Kamli’s fan club. Read on to know…

Vicky said that the best compliment for his performance came from none other than Sanjay Dutt himself. Yes, post watching the film, Dutt told Vicky, "I got really emotional with your performance. You have truly portrayed the meaning of friendship, and your act is accurate when I think of the friends I have had. Puttar, tune dil jeet liya (Son, you have won my heart)," as reported by Mid-day.

The actor, who is currently in Serbia shooting for his next film Uri, also said that working with Hirani was a dream come true for him.

"I am missing out on celebrating the success with the entire team in Mumbai. However, I'm overwhelmed by the reaction that the film has received. Being a part of a Rajkumar Hirani film was a dream come true," he added.

Also speaking of his comparison with Ranbir, he said that the latter’s performance was unbelievable in the film and he is one of the finest actors in the industry.

“His honesty towards the craft could be seen in his performance. I don't think we can be compared," he added.

Besides being a part of the two big blockbusters of this year, Raazi and Sanju, Vicky was also a part of Netflix’s Lust Stories and Love Per Square Feet. All his projects got him immense appreciation from all corners.

Keep up the good work Vicky!