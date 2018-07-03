Sanju passes the 'Monday test' as this Ranbir Kapoor-starrer mints well at the box office

Just three days of its screening in theatres and Sanju emerges to be the top grosser of the year. What can be better than that? Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has been roaring high ever since its release. Within three days, Sanju managed to enter Rs 100 crore club and even on Monday, it did fair well.

As per the report in Box Office India, Sanju managed to mint approximately Rs 25 crore on Monday which is really good. The film has passed the Monday test and is simply doing great at the box office. With this, the total collection of Sanju stands at Rs 144.58 crore. Jaws -dropped, right?

Talking about the film, we all know that it is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had a roller-coaster ride with a lot of sufferings and his share of mistakes. From his amazing career in Bollywood to his TADA case to suffering jail, Sanjay Dutt has seen enough in his life. Sanju is all about that. While critics have given it a mixed review, audiences seem to be in love with the film.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, stars like Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Karisma Tanna play a pivotal role in this film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.