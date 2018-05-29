Sanju promotions: How Ranbir’s MIA act on social media is a digital disadvantage

May 30 is going to be one hell of a day as we will be treated with the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt. As Rajkumar Hirani, the director, is introducing us to new characters every day with new posters, fans are getting glimpses enough to fire up their curiosity level. However, while in normal scenarios actors are the ones who post the nitty gritties of the film on digital platforms, the absence of Ranbir Kapoor on social media is going to hit Sanju hard.

Unlike other Bollywood actors, Ranbir doesn’t have any social media handle. While all other lead actors take to social media platforms and promote their upcomings in full swing, here, it’s happening the otherwise! The director is doing all the promotional activities and the lead is nowhere to be seen. Oh, let’s not forget the humongous fan following of Mr. Kapoor. If a single fake Twitter account of Ranbir can reach upto 1.37 millions of followers, imagine the much wider reach of the film if Ranbir too contributed on the digital promotions equally. Also, what’s funny here is that Hirani’s Twitter account with 549k followers can’t match to even half of the followers of Ranbir’s ‘fake account’. Lesser people, lesser reach!

This is indeed a major promotional backdrop for the movie. Now that Ranbir’s seniors like Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too have made their social media debuts, it’s high time the stellar actor too came aboard the social media wagon; if not for his personal use, then for the digital and promotional edge it will bring to his career.