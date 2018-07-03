Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani says 'Thank You' to the fans for the piracy alert!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju emerged as a blockbuster in the box office. But just like any other film, it also got leaked online just after its release. A lot of people took to social media to share screenshots of the film available for download. But despite the leak, there were still a lot of other die-hard fans who chose to witness Sanjay Dutt’s controversial life in the theatres. Now, Hirani took to Facebook to thank everyone for the same!

Right after the news broke, fans leaped in to draw the makers’ attention to the issue and urged people to watch the film in the theatres.

Besides the pirated version being available online, a 25-year-old was also reportedly arrested for selling pirated copies for Rs. 10-20.

T-Series management filed a complaint against the accused, who had reportedly been a part of such activities on many occasions.

However, the film still managed to open to a massive Rs. 34 crore on Day 1 and ended up raking in about 117 crores on its first weekend, standing as the biggest Bollywood hit of 2018. Also reportedly, Dubai theatres were allowed to screen the film for 24 hours because the delay in the film’s release by just one day led to a lot of chaos among all the die-hard fans!

Sanju is shining all over and piracy could not stop it!