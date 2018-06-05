Sanju: Reference to Madhuri Dixit deleted from final cut?

The trailer of Sanju helmed by Ranbir Kapoor made it to the internet recently and we were left mighty impressed with his performance. The film that brings the iconic life of Sanjay Dutt on celluloid is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

From being a womanizer to being termed as the terrorist, everything that mattered to Sanjay Dutt is going to be a part of this film. On this note, everyone is aware of the episode in which he was linked to Madhuri Dixit. So one wonders whether the film shall have a mention of their relationship. But going by the reports, makers did film a scene that narrated Sanjay and Madhuri’s love saga, but later it got deleted from the final cut.

Reports suggest that the director removed the scene from the final cut on request made by the actress. “Hirani had shot one scene where Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt makes a call to this 90s actress just when he is arrested. But the call is received by the actress mother who tells the actor that the lady doesn’t want any association with him and that henceforth he shouldn’t call her up. This was a fleeting reference to Madhuri Dixit. Dutt, when he got arrested in 1993, was allowed to make a phone call by the then Police officer,” A source told Pinkvilla.

“Needless to say he had made it to Dixit, who disassociated herself from the man. This scene was retained in the film until the actress got to know. She again spoke to the director and insisted that no reference to her should be there in the movie. That is when Hirani edited this scene in the final cut of the movie,” the source added.

