Sanju revelations: Manisha Koirala divulges how she had a CRUSH on Sanjay Dutt

Manisha Koirala’s comeback venture Dear Maya may have fizzled out without a trace, but her next is here to make some big noise. We are, of course talking about Sanju in which she plays the role of late veteran actress Nargis, and mother of Sanjay Dutt, played by Ranbir Kapoor. And now that the movie is in the halls and actors are waiting for the fruit of their hard work, the revelations are pouring in! The actress just went on to reveal how she had a major crush on Dutt.

The duo, Manisha and Sanjay, have collaborated for multiple movies like Baaghi, Kartoos, Mehbooba and Khauff, in the past. In a recent media interaction, the actress spoke candidly about the bond she shares with Sanjay and further went on to reveal that Sanjay was her ‘major crush’!

“He was always a boss. As a child when I was in school, I was his fan. He was the only actor ever that I was a fan of. As a child growing up, I had a major crush on him. Then, I got to work with him. He, in fact, teased me during one of my shoots saying, ‘Why don’t you have a crush on me now?’ So I said, ‘Now, you are my colleague. There’s no messing around there.’ We just laughed it off,” she told Pinkvilla.

She also spoke about the ‘unimaginable pain’ Sanjay had to go through in his life which made him stronger.

The actress left us shocked with her uncanny resemblance with Nargis Dutt in the film. Talking about the same, she also revealed how Sanjay Dutt himself was stumped at her striking resemblance to his mother in the posters. “He saw the poster and said, 'Manisha, what a resemblance man! Such a good resemblance,'" Manisha said.

Manisha and Sanjay will soon be seen on the big screens together, in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Prasthaanam. The political drama, produced by Sanjay Dutt’s Productions, will also feature Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur.