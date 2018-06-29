Sanju movie review: The first half of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer sets the tone for an engaging plot

The much anticipated Sanju is here and we couldn’t wait to give you a lowdown. So here’s what we saw at the first day, first show of the Ranbir Kapoor starter. A story that has never been told. Not by a filmmaker at least. Sanjay Dutt’s life is now a film that’s running at a theatre near you. Starring the talented Ranbir Kapoor who needs a huge hit and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju starts on a rather promising note. There was a time when Sanjay Dutt was being lauded for his Gandhigiri in the Munnabhai series, also directed by Hirani. But would that be enough to compare him to the father of the nation? Not quite. And Sanjay Dutt agrees.

Hirani opens the film with an unconvinced Dutt looking for a writer who can do justice to his story. Enter Winnie(Anushka Sharma), a famous writer who is interested. Hirani has said in the past how Winnie is the sum of both him and Abhijat Joshi, who frequented Sanjay Dutt’s house in an attempt to record his story. We really hope they had chosen a better hairdo for their on-screen persona but then again who has time to look at Anushka’s wig when the many phases of Dutt are about to unfold.

The first half majorly revolves around Sanjay’s rise as ‘Rocky’ and fall as a drug addict. His relationship with his parents and the death of his mother, legendary yesteryears actress Nargis. Emotional and engaging, Ranbir Kapoor immerses himself into the life of the young Dutt. His struggle makes you feel for both him and his father Sunil Dutt played by Paresh Rawal. Manisha Koirala as Nargis looks the part and the song Kar Har Maidan Fateh will induce gooseflesh.

Other notable performances come from Vicky Kaushal who essays the role of Sanju's best friend Kamlesh. However, it’s candy man Jim Sarbh who impresses us once again. Sonam Kapoor plays girlfriend Ruby who has a brief appearance and the movie has now reached a crucial point where another chapter from his life is about to unfold. We’re excited to see what happens in the second half. Stay tuned for the full review here.