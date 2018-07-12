Sanju: Sanjay Dutt's sister Namrata Dutt didn’t connect with Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala’s characters

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju has been showered with praises from both fans and the critics. Ranbir Kapoor, who essayed the titular role, is once again in the spotlight for his spectacular performance. And besides the spectacular act of Barfi star, Paresh Rawal’s stellar performance as late Sunil Dutt too moved us. Manisha Koirala was splendid in her brief but beautiful role as late Nargis. But this stint has failed to impress one person. And that is Dutt’s younger sister, Namrata Dutt, who couldn’t ‘connect’ with Rawal and Manisha Koirala’s performances. Here’s what she had to say.

Namrata, post watching the film, gave her review to SpotboyE and said, “I can’t see anyone portraying my father. He was special. Not that I didn’t like him (Paresh Rawal). I didn’t connect, but I’m not the audience. I’m Sunil Dutt’s daughter.”

Further commenting on Manisha Koirala’s role of Nargis Dutt, she added, “She was okay too. Being Sunil Dutt and Nargis’ daughter, it’s difficult to make judgments. If the audience connected with them, it’s great!”

Besides this, several people are also of the opinion that the film whitewashes Sanjay Dutt’s involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. A lot of people have questioned the missing parts of Sanju life’s from the film as well.

However, the film managed to smash the box office records by raking in over 200 crores and is also slowly galloping towards the 300-crore club.