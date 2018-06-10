Sanju song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh: Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal do full justice to the motivational track - watch video

it that won't be wrong to say that Sanju has been one of the most-awaited films of this year. Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in the biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani and needless to say like everyone, we too are absolutely looking forward to seeing him as Bollywood's Baba. The teaser that was dropped last month managed to impress major set a people and the trailer that came soon after upped all the excitement. Just when everyone was getting over the trailer, the makers unveiled the first song, Badhiya, which instantly became a chartbuster. And today, the second song, Kar Har Maidaan Fateh has been dropped upon us. If you will remember, we get a glimpse into this song in the trailer, and now that the full version is here, we cannot help but play it on loop.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song has powerful beats matching to their magical voices. it's a kind of a song that will lift your spirits on the day when you are feeling low. It's after a long time that Shreya and Sukhwinder have collaborated for a song, which is like a cherry on the cake. Talking about the video, we majorly get a sneak peek into the time Sanjay Dutt was in rehab fighting his battles against drugs and alcohol. And of course, there is also more glimpse into the film. This has made the wait for the film's release even more difficult. But we will still try. While we all do the waiting, check out Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from Sanju right here:

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction. While Sanjay's life has kind of been an open book, but there still are some unbelievable aspects of the actor's life yet remain untold, which we will get to see in the film. Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor's life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

The film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.