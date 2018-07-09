Sanju song Ruby Ruby: Ranbir Kapoor’s imagination runs wild post a breakup with Sonam Kapoor

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor as Bollywood's Baba has managed to break quite a few records at the box office since its release 10 days back. A major set of people have loved the film, while some were disappointed with the fact that many important chapters from Dutt's were missing from the film. While the debate is still on, makers have released a new song from the film. Titled Ruby Ruby, this song is all about Sanju's tryst with drugs, which aggravates due to a breakup with Ruby, played by Sonam Kapoor in the film.

Crooned by Shashwat Singh and Poorvi Koutish, the colourful song is a visual treat thanks to all the special effects:

Sanju ended the first week with a bang at the box office. The film is set to enter the Rs 300 crore club soon considering there has been no major release this Friday. If it does cross the Rs. 300 crore mark then it will become Ranbir's first film to do so.

Sanju also stars Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani in pivotal roles.