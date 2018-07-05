Sanju success interviews cancelled at the last minute and we know WHY!

Director Rajkumar Hirani’s latest release Sanju is shattering records at the box-office. The film, with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. It opened with impressive collections on Day 1 and it has only gotten better over the last one week. As days fly by, the film is slowly inching towards the 200 crore mark. The film which has been liked by many has also stirred off a new debate. Director Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of using this film to whitewash his good friend Sanjay Dutt’s image.

Given the massive collections at the box-office the makers of the film were prepared to host a success interaction with the media. But those plans have taken a back seat as of now. It looks like the post-release event has suffered because of the debate around the film. As a matter of fact we learn that the media interaction with director Rajkumar Hirani is called off at the last moment by the film’s PR team. Rumor has it that the media was keen on quizzing Rajkumar Hirani on the film’s intentions and his team wasn’t too happy with that plan. We hear that no media person was willing to budge to this demand, which eventually lead to the interviews being cancelled.

Despite the stellar box-office collection, it looks like the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt continues to be the talk of town.