Sanju Trailer Launch LIVE: The first test of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

May 30 marks an important day in the life of actor Ranbir Kapoor. The trailer of his much-awaited movie Sanju is all set to be unveiled in some time. Ranbir is playing the title role in the movie that of actor Sanjay Dutt and much buzz has already been created by the leaked looks, the teaser, and the posters that have been released by the makers. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also features an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and more.

Ranbir Kapoor (Sanjay Dutt) arrives

Paresh Rawal (Sunil Dutt) at the trailer launch

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vicky Kaushal with father Sham Kaushal

Sonam Kapoor arrives in style

Manisha Koirala (Nargis Dutt) arrives

Dia Mirza as Maanayata Dutt makes a splash in red

As we await the moment the trailer would hit us, we witness a full house on the media front. The cast and crew are also in the full swing, waiting anxiously for the first test of their dream project. There is no doubt that Ranbir has donned the persona and demeanour of Sanjay Dutt to the tee and now it will be for us to judge how the other actors have taken to the real-life characters they have assigned.

A full house, as we await the trailer

Astounded and mesmerised with the TRAILER

The movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 30. Also, this is going to be quite an important movie for Ranbir whose last few movies have been a dud on the box office, including his ambitious production venture Jagga Jasoos.