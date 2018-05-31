Sanju trailer receives wide appreciation; Bollywood biggies shower praise on social media

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju’s trailer got released on Wednesday and garnered praises all over. The trailer gives us an insight of the various phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life; his involvement in the 90s blasts, girlfriends, drug addiction, career, downfall and then his uprising again. While Ranbir’s striking resemblance to Dutt in the biopic gained applause of the lots, the Bollywood biggies appreciated the trailer on the whole too. Let’s see what popular faces like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor have to say about the gripping trailer.

Post watching the trailer, Johar took to social media and called Hirani a genius. Sonam posted that she’s speechless and Alia wrote that she’s blown away. Lots of other celebrities too, couldn’t keep away from complimenting the team.

OMG @RajkumarHirani you genius !! And OMGGGG #RanbirKapoor you bonafide ROCKSTAR! What a mindblasting trailer!!!!! This is a major “can’t wait” feeling!!!! https://t.co/QS1UgqBVrQ #SanjuTrailer — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 30, 2018

The trailer brings a fest of nostalgia with its stunning portrayal of Sanjay Dutt’s life and the people around him. While Manisha Koirala comes on screen as Nargis Dutt, we see Paresh Rawal as Sanjay’s father Sunil Dutt. Raazi star Vicky Kaushal plays Sanjay’s best friend and Anushka Sharma plays a writer in the film. There’s also a short appearance of Jim Sarbh in the trailer. As most of the characters were revealed, fans couldn’t conceal their excitement. The movie is even more awaited now. Just like the poster, Ranbir has once again managed to drop all jaws with his spectacular performance. Let’s wait for June 29 and see what the film has to offer us.