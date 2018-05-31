Sanju Trailer Review: A gripping glimpse of a life as dark as it is colourful

After much hullabaloo, the trailer of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju has finally dropped. And does it justify the buzz? You bet it does. The trailer delves into the ups and downs of Dutt’s life, being as gripping as it is emotional. There is a quintessential Raju Hirani style slice-of-life touch to it, but at the same time, there is a darkness which makes one curious. But the life of the trailer is Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, who just storms in every scene, living and breathing like Dutt.

While Ranbir is the catalyst setting things into motion as Sanjay Dutt, we also see other actors. Anushka Sharma’s character as the blue-eyed writer is finally revealed, and so is Dia Mirza’s look as Maanayata Dutt. We see Sonam Kapoor as one of the starlets who was as smitten by Dutt as she was disgusted by him. The ‘Mangalsutra’ sequence specially hits you for you watch the actor hit the rock-bottom of his life. After all, how senseless one has to be to put a toilet seat around the neck of the woman who wants to marry him?

Manisha Koirala comes on screen as the serene and graceful Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as the proud father Sunil Dutt, and we see Vicky Kaushal as Sanjay’s best friend. Vicky’s character is so stunningly different from his last outing Raazi, that you can’t help but applaud his skill of changing skins on screen. There is just one blink and miss appearance of Jim Sarbh too. While speculations state that he is playing Salman Khan, there is no confirmation.

And driving all the scenes, all the characters, is one man; Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. Not for one scene do you wish to take your eyes off him. He stuns you, disgusts you, and even makes you pity him, all in just under three minutes.

If this is the trailer, we can’t wait for the movie.