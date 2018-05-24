Sanju trailer to be out on THIS date, and we are super excited

One movie that we are eagerly waiting for is Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt and going by teaser, which was recently released, we can affirm that it is going to be Jr RK’s best so far. And today, director Rajkumar Hirani has revealed when the trailer of the film will be out, and we simply can’t keep calm.

Hirani took to Twitter to inform everyone that the trailer will be out on May 30th which is exactly a month before the release of the film.

Time for #Sanju trailer to be unveiled. 30th May it is. Before that will introduce you to rest of the cast. Will post new posters everyday from tomorrow. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 24, 2018

The makers have already shared a few posters of the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor. And now, Hirani in his tweet has revealed that they will be unveiling posters of the other characters from the film soon. Excited much!

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal.

While we know that Paresh Rawal will be seen as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt and Dia Mirza as Maanayata Dutt, we are yet to know what roles the other actors will be playing in the film.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on June 29, 2018.