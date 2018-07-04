Sanju’s classroom scene gives us the best set of memes

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, a biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt is on a record-breaking spree. The movie which released in cinema halls on June 29, has been amassing praises, both critically and commercially and our reel and real Sanju are super happy with the response.

The movie which depicted the low phases of Dutt’s life also showcased a few scenes from his movies, mainly the Munnabhai series. The epic classroom scene in which Sanjay Dutt stands up to ask a funny question to Dr Asthana (Boman Irani), the dean of the college is a part of Sanju and the scene has now brought to life the most hilarious set of memes ever. We picked the best memes and you should definitely check them out.

Memes don’t just provide great laughter but go a long way in promoting films. While Sanju isn’t the only project to have memes made on it, the Rajkumar Hirani film is definatly cashing in on it. The four day collections of the movie stand at Rs 144.50 crore net, a number that can be considered a success. Sanju’s hit performance has come as big relief for lead actor Ranbir Kapoor who was in desperate need of one.