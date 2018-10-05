Santhosh Narayanan excited about Pariyerum Perumal director's next

The team of Pariyerum Perumal met the press in Chennai on Thursday to thank them for their glowing reviews and making sure that the film has reached far and wide. It was said at the event that the film's theater count in TN has been increased from 115 in the first week to 130 in the second week due to the surge in public interest around it. This is a big feat for a small non-star film like Pariyerum Perumal when many other big films are running in theatres currently.

Composer Santhosh Narayanan said that the script of director Mari Selvaraj's next film is one of the best ever scripts that he has read. Hero Kathir thanked the industry fraternity and people like Vijay Sethupathi and Vignesh Shivan for supporting the film unconditionally on their respective social media platforms.

Director Mari recollected all the struggles that he had been through over the past 12 years before the release of Pariyerum Perumal. His mentor director Ram and the film's producer Pa.Ranjith were also present at the press meet. Mari said that the film's biggest victory is that he hasn't received a single caste-related hate call or message despite the film's hard-hitting portrayal of caste issues in the state.

Ranjith’s little daughter Magizhini was an adorable addition to the event and she managed to win everyone's heart by singing one of the songs from the film (‘Vaa Rail Vida Polama’).