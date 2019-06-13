Antara Kashyap June 13 2019, 12.34 pm June 13 2019, 12.34 pm

Actors Sanya Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi of Dangal and Gully Boy fame respectively recently dubbed the highly anticipated film, Men In Black: International in Hindi. They will be lending their voice for the roles of Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who also happen to be Thor: Ragnarok co-stars. In a new promo of the film, set to be released on Friday, the desi special agents use their skills in the most 'jugaadu' way possible - by making an auto driver take them to Andheri!

In the quirky promo video, Sanya and Siddhant try everything to make the autos take them to Andheri, but the drivers are hell-bent on saying no. Sanya even tries flirting, but to no avail. The actors then have to use their gadget, the 'Neuralyzer' to brainwash the auto driver to take them to Andheri. This is probably one of the most relatable promos for Indian audiences as getting taxis and autos to your preferred destination is a very hard task.

Check out the fun promo below :

Men In Black: International is the fourth film in the MIB Franchise. It has Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson in lead roles. Emma Thompson is the only one who appeared in the MIB 3 maintaining the link with the previous films. This science-fiction comedy is directed by M Gary Gray and is set to release in India on the 14th of June 2019.