Sanya Malhotra keen to act with Aamir Khan again

With Dangal, Aamir Khan launched two new faces, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, to the world of Bollywood. Post the super success of Dangal, Fatima bagged her second project with Aamir Khan titled Thugs of Hindostan while Sanya bagged the Vishal Bhardwaj movie Pataakha. Both now seem to have a firm footing in the industry given that their talent was well on display on the big screen.

So, as we sat down for an exclusive tete-a-tete with Sanya about her movie Pataakha, we asked her if she’s dying to do another movie with Aamir Khan, after her real-life bestie Fatima has bagged her second project with him. Did the two face-off over it? “Bilkul bhi fight nahi hain yaar kyuki mujhe bharosa hain ki main bhi ek din Aamir sir ke saath fir se kaam karungi, unko karna padega. (There’s absolutely no fight happening as I have complete faith in my abilities that one day I will work with Aamir Khan once again, he has to work with me.) But I’m really happy and excited for her. I’m really excited for Thugs of Hindostan because we both started our journey together. I feel extremely proud when she achieves something in her life and especially when I got to know that she is in this beautiful film called Thugs of Hindostan, and so I’m really excited.”

Speaking of Pataakha, Sanya stars alongside TV actress Radhika Madan, Vijay Raaz and Sunil Grover. The story is adapted from Charan Singh Pathik’s short story Do Behnein (Two Sisters) and it tackles the life of two warring sisters Chhutki (Sanya Malhotra) and Badki (Radhika Madan) who share a love-hate relationship.Pataakhaa is slated to release on September 28, this year.