Antara Kashyap July 03 2019, 7.10 pm July 03 2019, 7.10 pm

The internet can be a nasty place when it comes to trolls and hackers but there is one thing that makes it all right - memes. Memes have improved our sense of humour, made it easy to laugh at ourselves and even united two countries across the border (Pakistani Twitter trashing their own cricketers during the India vs Pakistan match). Celebs have also jumped the bandwagon, time and again. Sanya Malhotra is the latest one of them to have made a meme out of herself and we have to admit, it is pretty relatable!

The actor took to Instagram to share a meme talking about the problems of having to deal with curly hair in humid weather. "Leave your hair natural they said, it's not that humid they said," the meme read with a picture of a girl's curls going out of control. She then shared a video of herself trying to tame her hair and wrote that the meme was not a joke. This is absolutely relatable as Mumbai weather during the monsoon makes our hair go crazy.

Check out the memes below in the post:

The actress looks amazing with her curly hair but managing it is way harder than it looks, especially when her profession requires her to be glamorous. Naturally, curly hair is also very difficult to style into different hairdos. Hence, it is obvious that the actor is struggling with her hair, now more than ever.