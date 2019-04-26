Sanya Malhotra thinks this Bollywood actor can play Captain America the best

Onkar Kulkarni April 26 2019, 9.59 pm April 26 2019, 9.59 pm

The fever of Avengers Endgame has caught on with Bollywood celebrities as well! The one to open up about her fondness for the international franchise is Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra. The Aamir Khan protegee is a die-hard fan of Avengers and was eagerly waiting for the film's release. The Photograph actress met the media at an event in Mumbai as she arrived for the launch of Palladium's spring-summer art installation. She walked the ramp sporting summer collection for fashion designer Ritu Kumar.

At the do, she said, "Please don't ask me about the Endgame. I am dying to watch it, but I am unable to get the tickets." When asked who her favourite character from the film was she said, "Captain America." When we prodded her to name an actor from the Bollywood fraternity who can play Captain America the best, she takes a 10 seconds pause and promptly names, "Varun Dhawan."

Last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph, Sanya is busy shooting for Anurag Basu's yet-untitled film. The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur and also brings back Sanya together with her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Sheikh. The project also sees Abhishek Bachchan in an interesting role. Sanya is paired opposite Aditya in the film. The latter faced a disaster at the box office with Abhishek Varman's Kalank. Ask Sanya if she saw the film and pat she replies, "No I haven't got a chance to see it."