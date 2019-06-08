Priyanka Kaul June 08 2019, 12.08 am June 08 2019, 12.08 am

Men in Black will be back with its fourth instalment next month and we all can't wait to see it. However, what's even more exciting is that our very own actors Sanya Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be dubbing for Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth respectively. And now that our Dangal girl has already taken a big leap onto the International arena, she has been doing her best to get into the skin of her character.

She recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle dressed as Tessa Thompson's reel character Agent M. With the black outfit and curly hairdo, she managed to pull off a stark resemblance to the character. Quite a professional there, eh?

View this post on Instagram #mibinternational A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on Jun 7, 2019 at 3:44am PDT

Sanya has said to put in a lot of efforts for her dubbing and found it a tricky situation. She was quoted as saying, "It is tough to give your voice to another actor. It is a tricky kind of a situation because you really need to act it out. She has done it in a different language (English) and I am doing it in another (Hindi). But I am having a lot of fun doing that. "

The actress, who managed to win many hearts with her role in the movie Dangal and Badhaai Ho, will be next seen in a multi-starrer film by Anurag Basu. “I am also shooting for Anurag Basu sir’s film. The actress said, "I am having a jolly good time there as well." The movie will have Aditya Roy Kapur and Fatima Shaikh in lead roles.

The action-adventure Men In Black: International will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on June 14th in Hindi, English, and Tamil. Meanwhile, catch the Hindi trailer here: