Saqib Saleem gives a retro twist to his morning jog and Huma Qureshi facepalms!

Actor Saqib Saleem is basking on the success of his last released film, Race 3. The film was a superhit at the box-office and the actor managed to impress many with his performance in this multi-starrer film. But looks like Saqib has found his own way to celebrate the success, but his sister Huma does not approve of it.

Saqib took to his Instagram account and uploaded a video where dancing to a retro tune during his morning jog. The video is damn funny and we simply can’t believe that Saqib pulled off something like this.

But the best reaction came from his sister. Saqib’s sister Huma reposted the video on her Instagram account and her caption read, “Cartoon ! Mental boy.. whyyyyy ???”

Indeed it is a facepalm moment for Huma, isn’t it?

Talking about Saqib, the actor had a fruitful year with two releases this year, namely Dil Juunglee and Race 3.