Darshana Devi June 22 2019, 2.31 pm June 22 2019, 2.31 pm

Bollywood debutant Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Kartik Aaryan get the gossip mills churning every time they are spotted together. Ever since Sara openly confessed on Koffee With Karan that she has a crush on Kartik, fans have been longing for the two to come together in a film. Much to their delight, the duo is sharing the screen space for the first time in the upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial, tentatively titled Aaj Kal. Netizens went nuts when both the actor surprised us with a stunning still from the film, back in March, and have been spotted together multiple times since the film went on floors. Only recently, they were caught taking a stroll on the streets of Shimla. But what’s with them masking their faces?

Despite the two doing their best to disguise themselves, they didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who mobbed them as soon as they identified them to be Sara and Kartik. Kartik, who was in a pair of black tracksuit and a white shirt, had his face covered with a black scarf. Sara, on the other hand, sported a yellow and red simple salwar and wrapped her dupatta around her face. A video, which is currently doing the rounds on the internet, sees the two obliging the paps by striking a pose together. It seems that they decided to take some time off their shooting schedule and opt for a romantic walk. If only the paps and people around hadn’t interrupted!

Here’s a video of Sara and Kartik in Shimla:

Here are another set of pictures of Sara and Kartik with their fans: