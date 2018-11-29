Sara Ali Khan beats Janhvi Kapoor even ahead of her Bollywood debut – Find out how!

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have already been declared professional rivals. The competition began even before their respective movies were announced. Buzz was that Karan Johar was to back both these beauties, however, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter chose to debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, which is all set for release. Sridevi’s older daughter chose Karan as her mentor and has bagged more movies since her debut this year in Dhadak. There was also buzz about how Sara had upset her step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bestie by opting for a different launch pad, however, all that is put to rest now that Sara is working under Dharma Productions’ Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. But looks like the two ladies might just take more time to bond because comparisons between them refuse to die down.

Last weekend we saw Janhvi on Koffee With Karan sharing the couch with brother Arjun Kapoor. Arjun cried foul when he lost the hamper to his sister and alleged that Karan was being partial to the Dharma girl. However, in their Koffee debut, Sara fared much better than Janhvi. Well, it was a little off-putting when Janhvi tried to be “Poo bani Parvathi”, in Arjun’s words and alleged that she had no idea what ‘hook up’ meant. Even Karan refused to buy Janhvi’s this confession. In fact, Janhvi seemed rather awkward on the show.

Sara, on the other hand, was a fireball shooting from her lips. She declared that she’d like to marry Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend and her step-mom Kareena’s brother Ranbir Kapoor. That’s not all, on national television before her dad, she looked pretty comfortable talking about going on a date with Kartik Aryan. Sara’s banter with her father was more organic and she totally won us over when she nonchalantly rated Kareena below Alia and Deepika Padukone. It’s rare to find seasoned actors make such confessions on national television, forget about the newcomers making a debut. Sara was every bit a diva and would easily fill into the shoes of Kareena Kapoor in the coming days.

Round 1, which was the Koffee With Karan debut winner is of course Sara. In a few days from now we’d have a round 2, where we will find out of Sara fares better or then Janhvi beats her rival in the game.

Janhvi’s first film Dhadakhad better buzz than Sara’s Kedarnath. The fact that Dhadak was a remake of Nagraj Manjule’s hit Marathi movie added more pressure, but also got many excited for the film. Ishaan Khatter received great reviews, Janhvi too was praised for her act and the film did decent business too. Sara’s Kedarnath trailer and songs have been well received too but is embroiled in a more serious political controversy with some groups alleging that the film promotes ‘Love Jihad’ concept. However, the makers are determined to go ahead and release their movie. The film is slated for December 7 release and will hopefully make it to the theatres without any more drama. The debutante will have a second release, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba just a fortnight later. It will be interesting to see if Sara proves her mettle as an actor. And then we will have an evaluation of round 2 and find out, which of these two – Sra Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor – wins that one.