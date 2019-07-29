Antara Kashyap July 29 2019, 5.32 pm July 29 2019, 5.32 pm

Sara Ali Khan is not shy when it comes to expressing her love for a certain someone called Kartik Aaryan. Their story is nothing short of a fairytale. After Sara not so subtly expressed her love for Aaryan, the two were introduced by Ranveer Singh. Now, after they have done a film together directed by none other than Imtiaz Ali, the couple isn't keen on holding back. In fact, Kartik was last seen cheering for Sara at her very first ramp walk in Delhi. In a new video that has surfaced online, The Kedarnath actor is seen gushing over her beau.

Talking to a representative of the Indian Couture Week 2019, Sara revealed how working in Aaj Kal was a blast. "It was a blast! It was really really amazing and a lot of fun. I already miss being on the set and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did." When asked about a favourite memory on set, she said, "Every day on the set was a fun memory. There were moments when I was like 'Oh! I'm working' because the AD would say the shot was ready and I would be like, 'Oh I'm here for a job'. I used to laughingly say I am being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike, any girl would die to do that, right? So it was quite fun." she said.

Check out the post below: