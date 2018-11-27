Sara Ali Khan cuddling with Taimur’s doll is the cutest thing on the internet today

Taimur Ali Khan is a sensation in his own and there’s no denying that. While we all are madly awestruck by his cuteness, how can his own sister, Sara Ali Khan stay behind? All set to make her debut on the big-screen with Kedarnath, Sara was on the sets of a reality show to promote the same. While on the show, Sara received the cutest gift and her reaction to the same was absolutely endearing.

The Kedarnath actor received a cute doll of her two-year-old brother, Taimur Ali Khan and like all of us, Sara fell in love with the doll as she held it close to herself! Aww!

The doll, which is modelled on the little star, is doing the rounds ever since it went viral on the internet. Dressed in red, Sara Ali Khan looked royally beautiful. She was accompanied by her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and the two of them seemed to have a lot of fun.

Kedarnath, starring Sara Ali Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is all set to hit the theatres on December 7.