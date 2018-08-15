Sara Ali Khan debuts on Instagram, à la Janhvi Kapoor?

Look who has come on board with us on Instagram! Starlet Sara Ali Khan definitely took some time to explore the new medium, but she is sure going to have fun! Sara is officially on Instagram and received a warm welcome from none other than Karan Johar.

Sara's first post was on the occasion of Independence Day. She shared a snap of Rabindra Nath Tagore, with a stanza of our national anthem written on it.

Her first followers include friend Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Alia Bhatt and Dia Mirza.

Another beginner Janhvi, whose first film Dhadak did great at the box office, was also late in joining Instagram. Not exactly late, for she already was on the platform. Only, she did not explore it as much, neither was it public. However, just before the promotions started for her debut vehicle, Janhvi’s Instagram account was up and happening. Given how social media platforms are an important tool of promotion these days, we weren't surprised when she stepped into the virtual media sharing space as well. Sara is soon to debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath and has bagged Rohit Shetty's Simmba as well. Ahead of her big beginning, we wonder if Instagram was becoming a necessity!

Nevertheless, glad to have you with us, Sara!