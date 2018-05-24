Sara Ali Khan does some catching up with daddy Saif Ali Khan. See PICS

Starlet Sara Ali Khan is totally a mommy's girl. If she is not heading home from gym or a yoga session or a casual hangout, she is probably spending some time with her mom. We often spot them together in glitzy showbiz parties too. On Wednesday, however, she caught up with dad Saif Ali Khan. They were clicked at suburban Mumbai.

The newbie is fond of traditional attires. If not her gym clothes, she is usually donning something ethnic. Today was no exception. Sara wore a printed half sleeve kurta with a comfy white palazzo. She kept her hair simply braided and chose to be sans makeup, probably because of the scorching heat.

Sara's Bollywood debut is being discussed for the longest time now. While she was supposed to take first big step with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath', the film faced numerous delays and got into various controversies and legal tussles. She meanwhile also bagged Rohit Shetty's 'Simbaa' which will now mark her debut.

Saif, on the other hand, recently worked on 'Sacred Games', a Netflix original, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His last release 'Kalakaandi' tanked at the box office. Moving on, he now has 'Baazaar' which reportedly also stars Chitrangada Singh.