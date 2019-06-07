Ranjini Maitra June 07 2019, 6.58 pm June 07 2019, 6.58 pm

Sara Ali Khan impressed the critics and audience alike, with her very first film. In Kedarnath wherein she was fielded opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara delivered a refreshing and screen-friendly performance. This was followed by a brief, but jovial, appearance in Ranveer Singh's Simmba. The actor has a couple of interesting projects on her plate right now, and we wonder if she is going to add one more!

On Friday, while we desperately await the weekend to arrive, Sara was at a work meeting! Our shutterbugs spotted her as she exited director Aanand L Rai's office after a meeting. That definitely makes us hopeful. Could it be so that they are in talks for a film?

Sara is presently working on Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal, the sequel to his 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. She is paired opposite her much-discussed 'crush' Kartik Aaryan for the same. As per reports, she also begins shooting for David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan opposite her.

Rai's last release Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, proved to be a debacle. This was an addition to the latest unsuccessful films of SRK. We heard this has impacted the actor and the director's relationship. However, Rai isn't disappointed.

“I won’t say I am disappointed. I will need to understand (what went wrong). This is the story I wanted to say and I made it. After making Ranjhaanaa and Tanu Weds Manu and the second one, this film (Zero) was due for me to make... To take a certain flight and I have not landed on it properly. It is a learning and it will help me grow as a director. I am not afraid to take risks and experiment,” he told PTI in an interview.