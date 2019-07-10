Darshana Devi July 10 2019, 2.07 pm July 10 2019, 2.07 pm

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and Bollywood debutant Sara Ali Khan is just two films old but the internet is already crazy about her. The star-kid has also become the talk of the nation after she confessed her crush for Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan and what came in as an absolute treat for their fans was the announcement of Love Aaj Kal’s sequel, which pairs them on screen for the first time. After wrapping up her shoot for the film, Sara jetted off on a holiday to London and recently enjoyed a ‘play date’ in the city. But to your dismay, it’s not Kartik who accompanied her for the theatre.

It’s her beloved brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two, along with their mom Amrita Singh are giving us all sorts of goals and making us crave for a vacation with their pics! From posing outside phone booths to the relishing on good food and drinks, both Sara and Ibrahim are having a ball! Just two days after putting up a loveable post for her brother, Sara, on Tuesday, shared a boomerang video of her baby bro holding a ticket for the play Witness For The Prosecution and the handsome boy is seen flashing his smile while he poses for the camera.

Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoys a play in London

Sara and Ibrahim share a great bond and it is quite evident from the actress's interviews. While talking about her brother in an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sara said, “There’s nothing about me he (Ibrahim) doesn’t know while I know just 10 per cent of his life because he can be somewhat shady. My mom, Ibrahim and I are a close unit.”