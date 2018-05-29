Sara Ali Khan finally out of the legal mess of Kedarnath. Details here

Even before she makes her debut on the big screen, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has found herself in the middle of a legal mess. It all started with trouble between her ‘Kedarnath’ director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Prernaa Arora. Their tiff resulted in the movie’s shoot coming to a halt leading to a delay and so, the agency that manages Sara decided to give her bulk dates to the Rohit Shetty project ‘Simmba’ which stars her opposite Ranveer Singh.

Looks like it was not as simple.

Soon, Ronnie Screwvala came aboard as the producer of ‘Kedarnath’, and he and Abhishek Kapoor asked for the same dates from Sara to finish their movie. However, since she had already allotted the dates to ‘Simmba’, she couldn’t do so. This led the producer-director duo to take on Sara, the legal way. The hearing of the case was to be held today, but thankfully, both the flmmakers Abhishek Kapoor and Rohit Shetty decided on an out of the court settlement.

A source stated to DNA, “Rohit and Gattu had a talk. Ronnie, too, was present at the meeting. The three filmmakers met on Sunday to discuss the matter. Karan (Johar) couldn’t be there as he’s holidaying in the US. They have come to a mutual agreement. Sara will shoot simultaneously for Kedarnath and Simmba. While she films Simmba, the Kedarnath team will complete the portions that don’t include her and vice versa. The directors have worked it out.”

On that note, all’s well that ends well.