Sara Ali Khan FORGETS to mention Karan Johar's name in list of directors she wishes to work with

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is just one movie old and is already a star. The debutante’s first film, Kedarnath, recently hit the screens and has earned positive reviews from many. She now has Rohit Shetty’s Simmba as her next, which also stars Ranveer Singh. With its engaging trailer and songs, the film has been high on the buzz already. Fans are now eager to know about Sara’s upcoming plans and which director she would want to work with for her next. Sara recently got candid about the same.

Well, Sara did reveal about the directors she would wish to work in the future, but there was something else that grabbed our attention. While mentioning the series of directors, Sara missed out on one of the most successful directors in the industry who is known to provide launch-pads to star-kids. Who else can it be it apart from Karan Johar? You guessed it right! Sara went on to mention ace directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Anurag Kashyap, but ‘forgot’ to list out her Simmba producer KJo’s name.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Basu, Anurag Kashyap...Oh yes Karan Johar also, sorry I forgot,” she said.

Well, that’s strange! KJo are you seeing this?