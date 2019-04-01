Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and the source of my father’s joy

Rushabh Dhruv April 01 2019, 3.36 pm April 01 2019, 3.36 pm

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with director Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath enjoys a massive fan following on the web. The actor who later went on to star in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh is a hit among the young generation. Not just this, even paps love to click the star every now and then and boy her smile, its beautiful. The actress who has recently finished shooting for her movie Love Aaj Kal 2 is now the cover girl of Vogue. Yes, Sara Ali Khan has made her Vogue debut as the mag's cover babe for this month and she looks drop dead gorgeous.

While Dhaak babe Janvhi Kapoor made her debut on Vogue’s cover last year right before her debut, Sara, on the other hand, has become a part of the Vogue family months after her debut. In a tête-à-tête with Vogue, Sara candidly spoke about her stepmom Kareena Kapoor Khan, father Saif Ali Khan, and brother Taimur. She said, "As a father, he’s always just a phone call away… I am very thankful to Kareena [Kapoor Khan] because she makes my father happy.” Speaking about the internet sensation Taimur, she said, “To be honest, I don’t get to see Taimur very often but every time I do he’s a bundle of happiness. When Taimur is happy, the whole room is happy. He is my blood and the source of my father’s joy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Mar 31, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT

Sara even spoke about how she does not mind the paps attention and is, in fact, grateful to them. “I’m not complaining. I’m thankful to the paparazzi for portraying me the way they have.”

“I know that I’ve been given appreciation and recognition before I’ve done anything to deserve it. The only way I can repay that is to endeavour to do honest-enough work so that eventually people will think that I have deserved it. I did not ask for this much love or to be born in the family that I have,” she added.