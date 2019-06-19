Divya Ramnani June 19 2019, 4.23 pm June 19 2019, 4.23 pm

Sara Ali Khan is just two-film-old, however, her fan following makes us believe that she is already an established superstar. The stunner started out as an actor with a critically acclaimed Kedarnath, followed by a commercial film like Simmba. Other than having a successful professional career, Sara’s personal life, too, seems to be sorted. It is a known fact that Sara is extremely close to her family, especially papa Saif Ali Khan. We often come across some of the cutest throwback pictures and videos of this father-daughter duo, and the latest one, too, will make you go aww!

In the clip, a super adorable Sara, who must be one or two then, could be seen seated on a chair at papa Saif Ali Khan’s film set. She was sporting a cute orange frock along with two ponytails. Not to miss those chubby cheeks… damn such a cutie! The video also featured the very handsome Saif, who is busy adoring and playing with his baby girl Sara. Can we please have such throwbacks every day?

Take a look at Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan’s throwback video here:

Earlier, Sara took to her Instagram and shared a delightful post on the occasion of Father’s Day, along with some beautiful throwback pictures. She wrote, “Happy Fathers’ Day Abba...Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime.”

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s post here:

There were speculations of Sara being considered for Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan. However, it was Alaia, who bagged the role. Upon being asked the same, Saif said, “Alaia is perfect for the role. I would have loved to have Sara in Jawaani Jaaneman but that would have meant her choosing this film over everything else she's doing because we wanted it to be the first film of the person we decided to cast. I feel Sara's career graph and the trajectory is in a good place and in a way I'm happy it's separate from mine at the moment. We are very excited to launch Aalia with this film and she is perfect for the part."

Let’s hope that this rocking father-daughter jodi unites for a movie in the near future!