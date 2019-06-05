Nilofar Shaikh June 05 2019, 12.21 am June 05 2019, 12.21 am

Sara Ali Khan has impressed the audiences with mind-blowing performance in her Bollywood debut - Kedarnath. The actress is often captured by the fashion police flaunting different attires. She looks absolutely ethereal in Indian attires on various occasions. Although she is only two films old, Sara enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Recently, the actor shared a post on her Instagram account looking drop-dead gorgeous on the cover of Harper's Bazaar.

In her recent cover picture for a magazine, Sara Ali Khan wore a beautiful yellow floral dress and shone like a sunflower. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sara spoke about her journey in the film industry, saying that "there’s nowhere else" she’d rather be. Sara , who was overweight before she joined the industry, said, ‘’Weight loss for me was as much about health and confidence as it was about vanity. Sara added that "looking a certain way" is part of her job. Sara Ali Khan garnered severe criticism as an earlier cover for a different magazine was shot in Kenya with a few Masai tribesmen and women. Her fans were disappointed and it considered it tone deaf and racist for the cover.

Take a look at her Instagram post:

