Sara Ali Khan is already racing ahead of Janhvi Kapoor, here’s why we say so!

The year of 2018 has seen some noteworthy debut performances by star-kids and newbies with no connection to the film industry whatsoever. Amongst those who earned the maximum attention, happen to be Ishaan Khatter (Shahid Kapoor’s step-brother) and Janhvi Kapoor (Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter). But wait, before you think that these newbies are already THE debutantes of the year. Because, another newbie, Sara Ali Khan is here to compete.

The pretty daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, doesn’t have one but two big releases lined up this year. On Tuesday, as the makers of Kedarnath released the teaser, her strong screen presence coupled with her chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput, left a lasting impression on the viewers’ minds and in no time, just like the teaser, the newbie too started trending on social media.

So, we can’t help but draw comparisons between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan and we enlist a few reasons as to why the latter seems to be a step ahead of the former, even before making here debut.

Not one, but two movie releases in 2018

Janhvi Kapoor had her big screen debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The movie was an official remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, and it paved the way for Janhvi’s instant fame. Right from the promotions, to the release day, Janhvi and Ishaan were all over the place, promoting their movie to the fullest and her sweet performance did earn her, a rich fan following. Now, speaking of Sara Ali Khan, the newbie has two big projects releasing in the month of December. Her debut flick titled Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput releases in the first week whereas, the cop-drama Simmba with Ranveer Singh, is booked for the last week of the year. Naturally, the starlet is already a step-ahead as she has two big projects to rely on. There are high chances that either of them will definitely click with the viewers, instantly qualifying her to more success than Janhvi Kapoor.

The filmmakers and producers boast of a rich filmy repertoire

A lot relies on your first film and more so, on the shoulders of the director and producer of the movie. When you have a big director’s name attached to your first film, you already have an upper hand. Considering the fact that Sara’s first two movies are helmed by directors like Abhishek Kapoor (director of Kai Po Che and Rock On) and Rohit Shetty (director of Golmaal and Singham franchises), Sara is in safe hands. While, Janhvi too had a solid backing in the form of Karan Johar as the producer, we need to remind you that the darling director-producer is also the producer of Simmba. Plus, Sara’s debut project Kedarnath is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, again a big name, so the pretty woman has the year sorted for her, or we can say, many more years sorted.

Solid co-stars

While Janhvi had another newbie in the form of Ishaan Khatter paired opposite her in Dhadak, Sara Ali Khan has two strong performers in the form of Sushant Singh Rajput (Kedarnath) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba) paired opposite her. These stars already enjoy a rich fan following and will bring about their set of audience to the theatres which will prove to be useful for the leading lady as well. So, Sara is racing ahead here too.

All eyes on you!

When Janhvi marked her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter, the attention got divided as both were newcomers. But, in Sara’s case, all eyes are going to be on her. Because, she shares the space with actors who have already proved themselves. Indeed, she is going to walk away with sole attention.

We don’t think we need any more reasons to place our bets heavily on Sara Ali Khan, who seems to have earned an upper hand to Janhvi. She stands a chance at bagging THE debut awards. Can’t wait already…