Are Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan dating? We don't know, to be honest. What we do know is that they have gotten along really well as friends and co-stars! All pictures and videos from Himachal (wherein they are shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2), are proof of their camaraderie. And now there's another video that has the gossip-gangs talking. Sara may, may not be hooked to Kartik but she definitely is hooked to a song from his film Luka Chuppi!

In a video that is surfacing on social media, Sara is seen enjoying a break. She munches on some luscious plums while 'Photo', a track featuring Kartik and his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon plays in the background.

A couple of days back, the two also struck a smiling pose, wearing Himachali hats. They definitely are going to make for an adorable on-screen couple!