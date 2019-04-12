Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New York

Divya Ramnani April 12 2019, 9.54 am April 12 2019, 9.54 am

It was only last year that the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with a critically acclaimed Kedarnath, followed by a massive blockbuster Simmba. Well, this two-film-old beauty is already living the star’s life. The nawab girl is currently working on Imtiaz Ali’s untitled, a sequel to his Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer, Love Aaj Kal. In between her hectic schedules, it was time for a short break and Sara picked New York as her destination. Ever since Sara commenced her vacay, she has been serving us with some of the most stunning glimpses. But now it looks like she is feeling alone…

In a series of pictures shared by the Kedarnath actor on her Instagram, a sad Sara Ali Khan could be seen in Manhattan. Dressed in a fuchsia pink jacket and black pants, seated alone on the streets leaning to a wall; Sara seemed to be badly missing her mommy, Amrita Singh, but with a twist! The wall to which Sara was leaning had, ‘Found child, will wait in Louis Vuitton,’ written on it. Sara, known for her quirky fashion sense, makes sure to add a pinch of her style in everything she does… even when if she is missing her mom. Well, that too in Louis Vuitton… we can’t relate! LOL! The next set of pictures had Sara posing outside a restaurant in New York. Just before she gets back to work, Sara is surely making the best out of her NYC getaway!

Meanwhile, her untitled film also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, the guy she wished to go out on a date with. The two often treat fans with some exciting glimpses from the sets of their film, which is slated to hit the big screens on Valentine’s Day 2020!