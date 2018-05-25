Sara Ali Khan lands into legal trouble because of Simmba?

Sara Ali Khan’s debut Kedarnath was announced with a lot of fanfare. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara making her debut surely made everyone excited. But, looks like there are many hurdles in the way of Sara’s debut. We all know that Kedarnath was stalled because of a tiff between KriArj Entertainment and the director of the film Abhishek Kapoor. Later, the issue was solved and the film was back on the track.

Well, Sara signed her second release Simmba with Ranveer Singh, even before the release of Kedarnath which has landed her in a legal soup.

Reportedly, Sara was supposed to shoot for Kedarnath from May to July, but the makers of the film were informed that she won’t be able to shoot in June as her dates have been booked for another movie. Abhishek kapoor’s production house Guy In The Sky Pictures has filed a complaint against Sara and has demanded Rs 5 crore as compensation. Reportedly, a vacation bench at Bombay High Court heard the filmmaker’s plea and set the matter for hearing, on Friday.

We tried to reach out to the filmmaker but didn’t get a response.

Also starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kedarnath is slated to hit the screens on 30November 2018.