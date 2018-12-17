Sara Ali Khan not approached for Baaghi 3, hasn't signed a new film either

With great reviews about Kedarnath that she must still be rejoicing. With Simmba, Sara Ali Khan's Christmas is definitely going to be a merry one. The starlet is promoting her film with full force and continues to make stunning appearances at all events. The coming days are going to be just as occupied for her. But well, given that she loves what she does, we don't think she is complaining!

In a recent conversation with the press, Sara was quizzed about her new year's plans. The actor revealed that she was going to have a working day. Now that's dedication! B-town hosts a number of blingy parties on NYE. Quite sure we are going to spot Sara in one of them though. Since we are heading towards a brand new year, does she also have a brand new film already? "No work in hand now," she says. She also clarified that she has not been approached for Baaghi 3 yet, contrary to rumours.

Never mind. We can see great films coming your way, Sara. Here's hoping Simmba turns out to be a smashing blockbuster and your working holidays turn happier!