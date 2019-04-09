Sara Ali Khan sashays her way into New York City like the boss she is

Almas Khateeb April 09 2019, 9.44 am April 09 2019, 9.44 am

It is time for summer vacations to begin and Bollywood is taking note of it. One B-Towner who is currently taking advantage of the changing season is Sara Ali Khan. Taking to her Instagram, the starlet posted pictures of herself in the Big Apple along with a friend. The photos are glorious as we see the Kedarnath star looking happy as a daisy on the gritty streets of New York City. Sara has been shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel c-starring Kartik Aaryan which is yet to be titled. For now, here's a look at Sara Ali Khan's Instagram feed:

"Just wandering in the city of dreams. Can't wait to re-explore NYC," wrote Sara on her post. It is worth noting that Sara completed her studies at Columbia University (in the fields of Law and Political Science) which is located in New York. NYC was her home through four years of college, so this trip down memory lane is clearly one close to her heart.

said Sara Ali Khan about the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor, Kartik Aaryan. On the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, Sara mentioned how she would like to date Kartik Aaryan in front of her dad, Saif Ali Khan, and filmmaker Karan Johar. This seems to have implanted the idea in Imitiaz Ali's brain to pair the two for this film. Or maybe they were already paired for it, you never know. It was recently reported that this witty actor will star in the remake of Coolie No. 1, opposite the crowd favourite, Varun Dhawan. DNA quoted a source as saying, “Varun and Sara will share screen space in the former’s first home production. It will be directed by David Dhawan, who had also helmed the original. This will be the first film to roll out under their banner The One Entertainment. The team wanted a new jodi for the comedy and the Dhawans felt Sara would be apt for it”. It remains to be seen if this pairing will work or not.

“If you knew all the thoughts I have but don’t do anything about, I promise we would get over this Kartik Aaryan thing,”