image
  3. Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan sashays her way into New York City like the boss she is

Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan sashays her way into New York City like the boss she is

Sara Ali Khan's vacation in NYC is the talk of the town.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentKedarnathlifestyleNew YorkSara Ali KhanSimmba
nextAlia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get any criticism

within