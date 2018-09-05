Sara Ali Khan shares a special picture with her teacher and you'll be surprised to know it is

Newbie Sara Ali Khan is pretty active on social media (like every other millennial out there) as she has two lucrative projects lined up for release one after the other. On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the young actor took the opportunity to thank a mentor. No, it’s not any of her college professors or a family members, it is the Simmba filmmaker Rohit Shetty!

Yes, she has also written a heartfelt thank you note to go along with the pictures and in one of those pictures, we also get a glimpse of her co-star Ranveer seated next to her as they have a discussion amidst the backdrop of the peaceful sea.

And she doesn't stop at that, as she has also shared a picture with her Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, thanking him for his teachings!

Work wise, the actor is all set for her big screen debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba which is slated to release in December this year. She also has Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Kedarnath was supposed to be her debut, but due to multiple delays, it got postponed to next year. The newbie is managing to grab eyeballs, thanks to her movie projects and gym outings.